Helen Whately criticised after telling Twitter to move on from Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street having had several conversations with the Prime Minister today over allegations he broke lockdown rules. During the daily press conference Boris Johnson expressed support for Mr Cummings, stating that he had acted 'responsibly, legally, and with integrity'....
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..