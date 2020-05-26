Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helen Whately criticised after telling Twitter to move on from Dominic Cummings

Kent and Sussex Courier Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Helen Whately criticised after telling Twitter to move on from Dominic CummingsThe Conservative MP for Faversham, Helen Whately has come out in support for the Primer Minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings leaves No 10 after speaking to PM

Dominic Cummings leaves No 10 after speaking to PM 01:17

 Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street having had several conversations with the Prime Minister today over allegations he broke lockdown rules. During the daily press conference Boris Johnson expressed support for Mr Cummings, stating that he had acted 'responsibly, legally, and with integrity'....

Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling [Video]

All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling

The Prime Minister answered questions about Dominic Cummings, lockdown rules and coronavirus testing capabilities as he answered questions from the Commons Liaison Committee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row [Video]

Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this