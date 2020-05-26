Helen Whately criticised after telling Twitter to move on from Dominic Cummings



Related videos from verified sources All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling



The Prime Minister answered questions about Dominic Cummings, lockdown rules and coronavirus testing capabilities as he answered questions from the Commons Liaison Committee. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:04 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this