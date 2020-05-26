Global  

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt says Dominic Cummings broke three lockdown rules

Independent Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has added to the torrent of criticism of Dominic Cummings by saying he broke lockdown rules in three separate ways.
News video: Ian Blackford calls for Dominic Cummings to resign

Ian Blackford calls for Dominic Cummings to resign 01:05

 The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on Dominic Cummings to resign over allegations he broke lockdown rules by travelling hundreds of miles to his parents while suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to move on from what he described as a "very, very frustrating episode" when his closest adviser provoked outrage and scorn for traveling during the..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..

