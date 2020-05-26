Global  

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander’s video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck during the arrest – and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog

White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog 01:04

 A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash – to which she phoned police and reported he was threatening her life. Katie Johnston...

