Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander’s video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck during the arrest – and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.
A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash – to which she phoned police and reported he was threatening her life. Katie Johnston...
Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26,..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:13Published
Tweets about this
(((Naomi Bloom))) RT @guardian: FBI investigating death of black man after footage shows officer kneeling on his neck https://t.co/IHIsTXazU3 3 seconds ago
War Baby 💜 RT @MeekMill: FBI investigates death of black man in Minneapolis after video shows police officer kneeling on his neck - The Washington Pos… 5 seconds ago
Edna M Medina 🇵🇷 RT @wsvn: A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander's video pleading that he could not breathe as a whi… 7 seconds ago
samera coleman RT @Yamiche: ‘I cannot breathe!’: FBI investigates death of black man in Minneapolis after video shows police officer kneeling on his neck.… 8 seconds ago
Richard Pedersen FBI investigates death of a black man in Minneapolis after video shows police officer kneeling on his neck… https://t.co/1DeQ61WBOE 15 seconds ago
souhail tag RT @lawcrimenews: Shocking Video Shows Officer Kneeling on Black Man’s Neck Before He Died in Custody. An Attorney Has Identified the Decea… 16 seconds ago
Muddy Waters RT @CBSNews: "I CAN'T BREATHE": Video shows George Floyd, a black man that police say was a possible "forgery" suspect, pleading with Minne… 20 seconds ago
amethyst1079 RT @SenTinaSmith: We are once again traumatized by the tragic scene of a black man pleading for his life at the hands of a white police off… 23 seconds ago