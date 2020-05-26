Global  

Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A witness to an alleged lockdown breach by Boris Johnson’s top aide said he has been interviewed by police, as the PM faces pressure from within his own party over Dominic Cummings’ Durham trip.
News video: Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal

Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal 01:18

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.

Matt Hancock: Dominic Cummings decision was within guidelines [Video]

Matt Hancock: Dominic Cummings decision was within guidelines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock followed the Prime Minister and other senior members of Cabinet in supporting Dominic Cummings decision to travel to County Durham during lockdown. Mr Hancock says Mr..

Possible review of lockdown fines for childcare-related travel [Video]

Possible review of lockdown fines for childcare-related travel

The question was raised after the government backed Dominic Cummings' 260-mile trip while sick with coronavirus.

