Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () A witness to an alleged lockdown breach by Boris Johnson’s top aide said he has been interviewed by police, as the PM faces pressure from within his own party over Dominic Cummings’ Durham trip.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.