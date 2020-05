Zoro RT @BrentwoodTownFC: We have some very sad news to bring to you. Reports coming in that ex Brentwood Town player Christian Mbulu has sadly… 3 minutes ago Leah Ambridge RT @MirrorFootball: Millwall, Morecambe and Motherwell pay tribute to Christian Mbulu after footballer's tragic death aged 23 https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago Nasu Arewa #StayHome RT @MirrorFootball: "He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all." Morecambe and Motherwell… 9 minutes ago ian holden R I P young man Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23 https://t.co/VFCGUvleli @MailSport 14 minutes ago G RIP Christian Mbulu. A talented footballer taken so young. https://t.co/4XntmzfKHs 33 minutes ago Rick Hartley 🏃🚴⚽️ 💛💙 RT @PaisleySteelman: Former Motherwell , Millwall , Morecambe and Crewe Alexandra defender Christian Mbulu passing away at just 23 is unbel… 42 minutes ago