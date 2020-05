Celebrities swap day jobs to become teachers and deliver lockdown lessons Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The CBBC series Celebrity Supply Teacher will see the stars, including Gary Lineker and Geri Horner, give lessons from their own homes The CBBC series Celebrity Supply Teacher will see the stars, including Gary Lineker and Geri Horner, give lessons from their own homes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yoga instructor teaches classes via Zoom



A yoga instructor teaches classes via Zoom to keep her studio in New York afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Leslie Graves, 37, has turned to the video conferencing app so that the nine.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 3 weeks ago 9 Reasons You Should Appreciate Your Teachers



9 Reasons You Should Appreciate Your Teachers May 5 is National Teacher Day and marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week. Here are nine reasons you should be more appreciative of teachers... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Celebrities Stars become teachers to deliver lockdown lessons for TV show - Leicestershire Live https://t.co/tKR2PlbS69 2 days ago