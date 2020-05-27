Global  

Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Swann urges caution after day of no reported Covid-19 deaths

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Robin Swann said Tuesday was a day “we have all been waiting for” after no new coronavirus deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland

No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland 02:04

 Minister of Health Robin Swann announces no new deaths with coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in Northern Ireland. This is the first time since the pandemic took hold in March that the daily figure has been zero.

Related videos from verified sources

Illinois Officials Announce 1,178 New COVID-19 Cases; 39 Additional Deaths [Video]

Illinois Officials Announce 1,178 New COVID-19 Cases; 39 Additional Deaths

Illinois is nearing 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 39 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were 1,178 new coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 06:21Published
Allegheny Co. Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Allegheny County reports 11 new coronavirus cases and for the third day in a row, no new deaths. This brings the countywide case count to 1,816 and keeps the death toll at 150

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

A landmark day, but the coronavirus threat remains

A landmark day, but the coronavirus threat remainsAs Health Minister Robin Swann said, yesterday was a day everyone in Northern Ireland had been looking forward to - the day when no deaths from coronavirus were...
Belfast Telegraph

