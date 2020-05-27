This week's Clap for Carers will be the last as weekly tribute comes to end

A large crowd of staff came out of the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester, southwest England, for what could be the final Clap for Carers.
Nearby residents came out, too, with one local resident saying, "If this is the last one, it won’t stop me honouring the people [key workers] doing all these...
At what could be the last clap for the NHS on Thursday (May 28) at Gloucester Royal Hospital, members of the public, NHS staff, and police were joined by a Japanese-style drummer to show their support.