This week's Clap for Carers will be the last as weekly tribute comes to end

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
This week's Clap for Carers will be the last as weekly tribute comes to endThis Thursday, the weekly Clap For Carers round of applause celebrating all those who care for us, will be the tenth and last in the series.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one?

Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one? 02:34

 A large crowd of staff came out of the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester, southwest England, for what could be the final Clap for Carers. Nearby residents came out, too, with one local resident saying, "If this is the last one, it won’t stop me honouring the people [key workers] doing all these...

Last Clap for Carers draws huge crowd in Gloucestershire [Video]

Last Clap for Carers draws huge crowd in Gloucestershire

At what could be the last clap for the NHS on Thursday (May 28) at Gloucester Royal Hospital, members of the public, NHS staff, and police were joined by a Japanese-style drummer to show their support.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published
10th and possibly last UK Clap For Carers seen in London [Video]

10th and possibly last UK Clap For Carers seen in London

10th and possibly last UK Clap For Carers seen in London on Thursday (May 28).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

‘Final’ Clap for Carers event sweeps the UK to celebrate fantastic NHS staff

The weekly Clap for Carers event has swept the UK, a tribute that its organiser said will be the last of its kind.
Belfast Telegraph


