You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeepney bus drivers protest against lockdown restrictions in the Philippines



Furious jeepney bus drivers protest against coronavirus restrictions in the Philippines which are preventing them from working. The workers converged on roads in Quezon City as the government.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:13 Published 9 hours ago Sanitising vehicles- an emerging business opportunity as markets open post lockdown



So now with the gradual opening up after nearly two months of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, businesses are looking at opportunities like 'vehicle sanitisation' to get back on track. A car cleaning.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Furlough scheme: UK government paying wages and self-employed earnings for 10.7 million people Almost one-third of workforce now paid by the state, as Rishi Sunak prepares to announce changes

Independent 6 days ago





Tweets about this