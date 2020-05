Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If all goes to plan, the Falcon 9 rocket will take off from launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and journey to the International Space Centre. If all goes to plan, the Falcon 9 rocket will take off from launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and journey to the International Space Centre. 👓 View full article