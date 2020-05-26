Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Education minister on whether all primary children will go back this year

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Education minister on whether all primary children will go back this yearNick Gibb told MPs that the final decision will be led by the science.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says [Video]

1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says

1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says Poll results from 'USA TODAY/Ipsos' add that one in four teachers 55 and older say they won't return. The polls surveyed just over 500..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa [Video]

Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa

A toddler has become a member of Mensa and already knows all 50 American states and the alphabet - in three languages. Brainy Izaak Miller, four, has an IQ of 154 - the top one percent for his age..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Minister cannot say whether all primary pupils will return before holidays

It is “difficult to say” whether the Government’s ambition to bring back all primary school children to school before the summer holidays will come to...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kaatje1919

kaatje1919 RT @PeterHebly: @thijs_bol Anyway, it makes me curious whether relative performance between vocational and academic tracks in secondary edu… 3 hours ago

PeterHebly

₽eterrr̅ ₦. Hebly ★★★★☆ @thijs_bol Anyway, it makes me curious whether relative performance between vocational and academic tracks in secon… https://t.co/BKD9GV791c 4 hours ago