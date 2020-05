James Argent says he ‘hated’ girlfriend Gemma Collins during drug addiction Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

James “Arg” Argent has said he “hated” his girlfriend Gemma Collins during the lowest point of his drug addiction because she refused to lie for him. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: The TOWIE star said he hated Gemma during his cocaine battle https://t.co/w26hlx5jID 2 hours ago Sophie McCoid Arg says without Gemma's tough love he would have died https://t.co/eYNdQEbIAu 3 hours ago TV and Celebs - Liverpool The TOWIE star said he hated Gemma during his cocaine battle https://t.co/w26hlx5jID 3 hours ago TTW James Argent says he ‘hated’ Gemma Collins for tough love amid cocaine addiction but plans to wed her https://t.co/NH4TYTDyDT 1 day ago Franseza James Argent says Gemma Collins' tough love saved him but he hated her at times - Mirror Online https://t.co/XTUCWUEnGB 1 day ago WomansBuzz James Argent says he ‘hated’ Gemma Collins for tough love amid cocaine addiction but plans to wed her https://t.co/84I7qNBrHz 1 day ago OK! Magazine James Argent says he 'hated' Gemma Collins at times https://t.co/HDQbNtzc4T 1 day ago Deez 2 MFs James Argent says Gemma Collins' tough love saved him but he hated her at times https://t.co/gMAHkvYMzj https://t.co/cgYvpIiliE 2 days ago