Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister cannot say whether all prima...

Express and Star Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Schools Standards minister Nick Gibb said he was confident that most local authorities will plan to reopen schools more widely from next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

May 27th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News [Video]

May 27th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News

What happened on May 27TH in history. In the year 1921, After 84 years of British Control, Afghanistan was declared independent from British. The United States recognized Afghanistan, then under the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
15,600 cases of African swine fever reported in Assam [Video]

15,600 cases of African swine fever reported in Assam

African swine fever is increasing day by day in Assam. "Till May 26, there have been 15,600 cases reported in the state. We have decided certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork products..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this