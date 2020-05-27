Petition demands an end to the ‘rebranding’ of the rainbow as an NHS flag and the ‘erasing of queer history’ Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to stop the six-colour rainbow being used as a symbol for the NHS, rather than as the LGBT+ Pride flag. Drawings and paintings of rainbows have been springing up in windows across the UK, with schools and parents encouraging children to “spread hope” to those unable to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Drone footage shows sand tribute for key workers during COVID-19



This amazing drone footage shows a couple creating a creative tribute to key workers - by writing 'thank you' in huge letters across a beach under a rainbow flag. Matthew Kenworthy Gomes, 35, and his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on April 27, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this