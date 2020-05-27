Petition demands an end to the ‘rebranding’ of the rainbow as an NHS flag and the ‘erasing of queer history’
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Hundreds of people have signed a petition to stop the six-colour rainbow being used as a symbol for the NHS, rather than as the LGBT+ Pride flag. Drawings and paintings of rainbows have been springing up in windows across the UK, with schools and parents encouraging children to “spread hope” to those unable to...
This amazing drone footage shows a couple creating a creative tribute to key workers - by writing 'thank you' in huge letters across a beach under a rainbow flag. Matthew Kenworthy Gomes, 35, and his..