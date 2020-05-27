Global  

The ‘Central Park Karen’ who lied to police that an innocent gay Black man was threatening her says ‘her life is being destroyed’

PinkNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
“Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper says her life has been “destroyed” as she is forced to face consequences for falsely claiming an innocent gay Black man was threatening her. A video of Cooper confronting Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper (no relation) in a protected nature reserve of Central Park...
News video: Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report

Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report 00:50

 State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.

Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man [Video]

Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody have been fired after a bystander's video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as..

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death [Video]

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police..

JUST IN: Franklin Templeton Has Fired Amy Cooper, Stating ‘We Do Not Tolerate Racism’

Franklin Templeton Investments has fired Amy Cooper, the woman who called police falsely claiming that Christian Cooper, a black man, was threatening her life in...
Mediaite

Watch Gayle King’s Emotional Reaction to Racist Incident in Central Park: Feels Like ‘Open Season’ on Black Men

Gayle King was visibly distressed on Tuesday's CBS This Morning after showing the racially charged viral video of a white woman calling the police and falsely...
Mediaite

