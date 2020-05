You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andy Burnham calls for greater 'fairness' to regions



The Mayor of Greater Manchester has called for the government to be 'fairer' to regions, suggesting a focus on London has left regions struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Burnham.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester stands ready to help in national testing effort



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said the city is ready to help in the national testing effort during a remote press conference on the area's response to the coroanvirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on April 1, 2020

Tweets about this Manchester News MEN Local lockdowns a 'recipe for chaos', warns Greater Manchester mayor https://t.co/OftlXnRlrZ 23 seconds ago ITV Granada Reports Greater Manchester Mayor @AndyBurnhamGM says local lockdown plans could be a 'recipe for chaos' More here:… https://t.co/npnoZW1Byx 12 minutes ago