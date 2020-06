Zambian president told ‘no option’ but to apologise to ‘humiliated’ US ambassador kicked out for defending gay rights Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

President of Zambia Edgar Lungu is facing calls to apologise to the US ambassador who was expelled from the country for defending an imprisoned gay couple. Ambassador Daniel Foote was recalled in December last year for saying he was “personally horrified” by the 15-year prison sentence handed to two gay men,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality



Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality January, 1958 The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nation's first pro-gay publication, ONE: The Homosexual Magazine, after the U.S. Post Office.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this