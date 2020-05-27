Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn't answer to Dominic Cummings

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India