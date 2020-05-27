Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn't answer to Dominic Cummings

Independent Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
EU's Michel Barnier writes to opposition leader repeating offer of two year extension
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal

Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal 01:18

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shadow Home Sec: ‘PM looks like he lacks grip’ [Video]

Shadow Home Sec: ‘PM looks like he lacks grip’

Labour's shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds says Boris Johnson's credibility and moral authority has been "extremely damaged". It comes after the PM told the country to "move on" from the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row [Video]

Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions: UK negotiator

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

namestoolon

snostl🇪🇺 Not Moving On#FBPE RT @Independent: Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn’t answer to Dominic Cummings ht… 49 minutes ago

ancillb

Bernice A RT @Somerset4Europe: Boris Johnson to get personally involved in #Brexit talks - interesting that this is even a headline. #BrexitJohnson #… 3 hours ago

psymdec

Simon De Cogan This just increases my very real concern. Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negoti… https://t.co/QwbuEq6xqf 1 day ago

Somerset4Europe

Somerset ❤️s Europe #FBPE 🍏❤🇪🇺 Boris Johnson to get personally involved in #Brexit talks - interesting that this is even a headline.… https://t.co/ncygXNQMHa 1 day ago

AnnaHanchard

Anna Hanchard Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn’t answer to Dominic Cumm… https://t.co/CXNkIIYaKB 2 days ago

Stevemasterson8

Steve. Esq #FBPE.Rejoin.Dirty stop in. What could possibly go wrong? #BorisMustGo Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negot… https://t.co/GJ6MlwbCx5 2 days ago

Seachranaidhe

Kevin Meehan Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn’t answer to Dominic Cumm… https://t.co/4iOgchyhDM 2 days ago

Pro4TLZZ

Bilal #MayfairBoys Boris Johnson to get personally involved in Brexit talks as chief negotiator says he doesn’t answer to Dominic Cumm… https://t.co/ZYGXYv2mZf 2 days ago