It is the public’s civic duty to make mass contact tracing works, Hancock says

chloe @MattHancock It’s your civic duty not to lie to the public. If feels like you do everytime you talk. Stop wasting… https://t.co/ii5JAsXanD 5 seconds ago

Bill Horton #FBPE #rejoinEU 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇪🇺 RT @trishgreenhalgh: It is not my "civic duty", @MattHancock, to participate in a scheme that is "test, track and trace" by name only, run… 5 seconds ago

Hannah McGill RT @tds153: Being lectured on our ‘civic duty’ by people who’ve put a public health strategy at risk to save the career of the PM’s emotion… 12 seconds ago

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Phil Skit 🌹🍀✌🏼🇮🇷🇻🇪 ✊🏽 🇵🇸 RT @meralhece: Astonishing that Hancock on #r4today telling us about our 'civic duty' Nick Robinson points out this would carry more weight… 14 seconds ago

marcela mora y araujo☮️💚 RT @amateuradam: Given the immeasurable damage done to public trust by Dominic Cummings’ relaxed interpretation of guidelines and the clear… 22 seconds ago

Shanti Doon-Pandit RT @carolecadwalla: ‘Civic duty’ ‘personal responsibility’, Matt Hancock is *actually* saying these actual words. Not sacking Cummings is n… 24 seconds ago