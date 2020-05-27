Global  

It is the public’s civic duty to make mass contact tracing works, Hancock says

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged the public to carry out their “civic duty” and make a new test and trace system work – saying the only other option is continuing the lockdown.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is the public’s civic duty to make mass contact tracing work, Hancock says
Express and Star

