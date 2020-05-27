It is the public’s civic duty to make mass contact tracing works, Hancock says
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged the public to carry out their “civic duty” and make a new test and trace system work – saying the only other option is continuing the lockdown.
Funeral directors have appealed for members of the public to work with them during the pandemic after lines of freshly-dug graves appeared at a Northern Ireland cemetery. Drone footage posted on social..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published