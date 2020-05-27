Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful'

BBC News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Conservative party donor Richard Desmond avoided a £40m bill due to timing of the deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveMcfirerisk

Stephen Mackenzie Im confused is unlawful better or worse than biased Isn’t unlawful or illegal or criminal even? Perhaps he shou… https://t.co/lswL2e8Vrt 10 minutes ago

emptyhomes

emptyhomes Cut-through on #TheWrongHousing at #WestFerryPrintworks ? BBC reports Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing develop… https://t.co/CLDClE6JQT 18 minutes ago

FUBSatBIRTH

[email protected] Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' - BBC News As if this U.K. piece of***Govt cou… https://t.co/te5s80eOhL 33 minutes ago

RogerJo04012332

Roger Jones RT @Redpev: Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' https://t.co/1jQs5DwMzi so minister breaks law but won't resign 38 minutes ago

sjcnj

sjcnj BBC News - Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' https://t.co/nzZh7lW4oa oh for goodness sake. 42 minutes ago

twiDAQ

twiDAQ RT @BBCNews: Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' https://t.co/jRC05DXQAn 47 minutes ago

theoaktheash

Shelagh Daley This stinks BBC News - Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' https://t.co/plz1OXLCC9 49 minutes ago

profsked

Alan Sked Minister accepts Isle of Dogs housing development 'was unlawful' https://t.co/6ZbniN1mjR 57 minutes ago