harlow RT @Meera_3001: Elon Musk after the #SpaceX launch for postponed due to bad weather #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/rDfog63s4y 3 seconds ago Kyle Lesyel🥕 RT @ABSCBNNews: LOOK: Photos of Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, the astronauts participating in SpaceX's plan to send humans to the Inte… 11 seconds ago Matthew William RT @1813Doncarlo: SpaceX rocket launch postponed because of unfavorable weather conditions. Trump's trip to Cape Canaveral to steal spotli… 19 seconds ago TD RT @therecount: Trump and Elon Musk exchange kind words as part of today's NASA SpaceX launch. https://t.co/zHWzwl14xI 50 seconds ago Mac Otani 🇰🇪 RT @FQanini: Elon Musk on rage tweets, trolls, Covid-19, selling his possessions, and SpaceX’s breakthrough launch https://t.co/4ou623p6qI… 53 seconds ago Linda Robinson RT @KamVTV: If you have children, have them watch this. It’s incredible and feels so futuristic. Elon Musk and NASA out did themselves.… 57 seconds ago Lucky Mendez RT @9NewsMelb: The historic Space X Launch has been postponed until Saturday. #9News https://t.co/RxMkMwlv12 1 minute ago NFLCSFacts RT @SciInsider: Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the Space… 1 minute ago