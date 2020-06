Hamilton Tennis Club all set for return to the court Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Players will be able to pick up their rackets again from tomorrow and fine weather is set to ensure clubs are in for a busy weekend Players will be able to pick up their rackets again from tomorrow and fine weather is set to ensure clubs are in for a busy weekend 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources How tennis clubs have prepared to re-open



Our reporter Gary Cotterill visits a tennis club in Sheen to see how they have prepared to make a safe return following the easing of lockdown measures and what rules we need to follow. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:45 Published 3 weeks ago Urban tennis conquers city squares in corona times



Tennis in the time of coronavirus serves up a new sort of court as World Club players take their game to Munich's now empty squares and boulevards. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published on May 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this