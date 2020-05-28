Global  

Easyjet cuts 30 per cent of staff and dramatically reduce fleet

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 28 May 2020
Easyjet cuts 30 per cent of staff and dramatically reduce fleetEasyJet said it would launch a consultation process with its staff in the coming days, joining many of its airline peers in announcing job cuts.
