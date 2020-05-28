Birmingham Live Easyjet cuts 30 per cent of staff and dramatically reduce fleet https://t.co/Evaq5X60rW 6 minutes ago PA Media Thousands of easyJet staff could lose their jobs, as the airline plans to cut its workforce by up to 30% https://t.co/6gTWD2SFco 27 minutes ago Susan Dudds RT @leaderlive: Thousands of easyJet staff to lose jobs as airline cuts workforce by up to 30 per cent https://t.co/tvnf0eXn2N 36 minutes ago The Irish News RT @RyanMcAleerbiz: EasyJet, which employs around 15,000 people, has said it intends to reduce its workforce by up to 30%. By the end of ne… 2 hours ago Ryan McAleer EasyJet, which employs around 15,000 people, has said it intends to reduce its workforce by up to 30%. By the end o… https://t.co/03mBUwg3o0 2 hours ago Ryan McAleer RT @irishnewsbiz: Thousands of easyJet staff to lose jobs as airline cuts workforce by up to 30 per cent https://t.co/IZQpF4i9Dp 2 hours ago Irish News Business Thousands of easyJet staff to lose jobs as airline cuts workforce by up to 30 per cent https://t.co/IZQpF4i9Dp 2 hours ago LeaderLive #stayathome Thousands of easyJet staff to lose jobs as airline cuts workforce by up to 30 per cent https://t.co/tvnf0eXn2N 2 hours ago