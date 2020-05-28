Global  

Bachgen yn gwella ar ôl tân carafán laddodd ei frawd

BBC News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Un mab yn goroesi a'r llall yn marw: Y gobaith a'r golled wedi tân carafán Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion.
