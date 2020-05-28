Global  

NHS Test and Trace system launches amid growing Tory anger at Cummings’ actions

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
People contacted as part of the new NHS Test and Trace system must stay at home, Matt Hancock has said, while continuing to defend Dominic Cummings for “acting within the guidelines”.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Ashworth: Backing Cummings undermines public confidence

Ashworth: Backing Cummings undermines public confidence 01:41

 Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth has raised concerns that government backing of Dominic Cummings may undermine public cooperation with the NHS Test and Trace system. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Health Secretary launches contact tracing system [Video]

Health Secretary launches contact tracing system

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government wants to send clear messaging on 'NHS Test and Trace' to ensure greater public understanding of the new system which launches in England today. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:02Published
How will the coronavirus test-and-trace system work? [Video]

How will the coronavirus test-and-trace system work?

Boris Johnson has announced that NHS England’s contact-tracing system aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus will go live on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

