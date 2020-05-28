NHS Test and Trace system launches amid growing Tory anger at Cummings’ actions
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () People contacted as part of the new NHS Test and Trace system must stay at home, Matt Hancock has said, while continuing to defend Dominic Cummings for “acting within the guidelines”.
Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth has raised concerns that government backing of Dominic Cummings may undermine public cooperation with the NHS Test and Trace system.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government wants to send clear messaging on 'NHS Test and Trace' to ensure greater public understanding of the new system which launches in England today. Report..