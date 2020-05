Mystery of the 'smiley faces in the sky' over Worcestershire has been solved Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rich Goodwin, an air show display pilot, has been revealed to have made the mysterious smiley faces in the sky which have appeared over Worcester and Malvern in recent days. Rich Goodwin, an air show display pilot, has been revealed to have made the mysterious smiley faces in the sky which have appeared over Worcester and Malvern in recent days. 👓 View full article

