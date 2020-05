Coronavirus: Couples boosted by woman's re-save the date cards Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BBC Local News: Bristol -- Mina Karshala designs free re-save the date cards for couples forced to change their wedding plans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Donovan Unknown BBC News - Coronavirus: Couples boosted by woman's re-save the date cards https://t.co/lhI1FjfTyL 1 day ago Percy ƒịɭʈɧ™️ Coronavirus: Couples boosted by woman's re-save the date cards https://t.co/hOAXD31xOD https://t.co/1aZ6nyaqUy 2 days ago Bristol Biz Coronavirus: Couples boosted by woman's re-save the date cards https://t.co/d3jym5sXfx https://t.co/F7WOFyuag0 2 days ago