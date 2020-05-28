Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Minogue launches new £9 Tesco wine range

Daily Record Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Kylie Minogue launches new £9 Tesco wine rangeThe Australian pop star is celebrating her 52nd birthday with the launch of her own wine brand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this