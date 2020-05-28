Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton school

Nottingham Post Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton schoolFollow this page for all the updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dcf03e6961f44be

Paul Simpson RT @nottslive: 🚨Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton school https://t.co/57I5LiRZYy 8 minutes ago

nottslive

NottinghamshireLive 🚨Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton school https://t.co/57I5LiRZYy 42 minutes ago

MorrisofBolton

Trish Morris (Baroness Morris) RT @TheBoltonNews: Firefighters battling huge forest blaze - live updates https://t.co/AHHniZ8Vyn 22 hours ago

MySzyVoice

Mrs Szy RT @MENnewsdesk: BREAKING: Fire crews tackle huge forest fire - latest updates https://t.co/yoIeljZSDl 23 hours ago

TheBoltonNews

The Bolton News Firefighters battling huge forest blaze - live updates https://t.co/AHHniZ8Vyn 23 hours ago

MENnewsdesk

Manchester News MEN BREAKING: Fire crews tackle huge forest fire - latest updates https://t.co/yoIeljZSDl 1 day ago

TREarnshaw

Tom Earnshaw RT @OliviaBaron_: Fire crews are tackling a huge woodland fire in Lancashire. Police are on scene and have closed the A666. Live updates… 1 day ago

DingaBelle

SheilaDing #GirlySwot 🕷 #IStandWithJoanne RT @daverain: Crews tackle huge forest fire in Lancashire - updates https://t.co/CiKehyCk7M 1 day ago