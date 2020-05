Aldi’s sell-out Hanging Egg Chair is coming back - here’s how to get one Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The stylish rattan design is a favourite with celebs including Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon The stylish rattan design is a favourite with celebs including Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this LoveSheffieldOnline RT SheffieldRes: The popular Aldi Hanging Egg Chair is back – just as most other retailers sell out!… https://t.co/NqfmIs2BIb 42 minutes ago SheffieldResidential The popular Aldi Hanging Egg Chair is back – just as most other retailers sell out! https://t.co/RNfxF5AbXR https://t.co/ph7uo3Jw5h 1 hour ago Ideal Home The popular Aldi Hanging Egg Chair is back – just as most other retailers sell out! https://t.co/YxTfAF8Nyi https://t.co/tB9FqJYT5Q 2 hours ago