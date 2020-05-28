Global  

Fire breaks out at school in Long Eaton as crews swoop to tackle blaze

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Fire breaks out at school in Long Eaton as crews swoop to tackle blazeThe fire has broken out on the roof of Harrington Junior School in Derby Road, in Long Eaton.
OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Fire breaks out at school in Long Eaton as crews swoop to tackle blaze: https://t.co/Eh3LvxXpD4 46 minutes ago

open_nottingham

Open Nottingham RT @nottslive: 🚨Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton school https://t.co/57I5LiRZYy 1 hour ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Fire breaks out at school in Long Eaton as crews swoop to tackle dramatic blaze https://t.co/ctmsdaL4L2 2 hours ago

nottslive

NottinghamshireLive 🚨Live updates: Huge fire breaks out at Long Eaton school https://t.co/57I5LiRZYy 2 hours ago

ILiveinAsia_

