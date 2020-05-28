Global  

Rees-Mogg accused of bungling MPs’ return to Parliament

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of forcing MPs to return to Westminster, after bungling a bid to end the hybrid Parliament.
Coronavirus: Senior Tories join revolt to save remote parliament to stop older and sick MPs losing 'right to vote'

Jacob Rees-Mogg will attempt to ram through return of physical voting - despite failing to propose safe method for doing so
Independent

