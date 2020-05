Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kylie Minogue is getting ready to bless us all with disco, as she revealed she’s been recording a new album from her living room during the coronavirus lockdown. In other words, Kylie has one thing and one thing only to say to COVID-19: “Get outta my way!” Speaking to PA, the singer and winemaker, who... 👓 View full article