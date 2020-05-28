Global  

Lockdown: Groups of up to six can meet in gardens from next week, Boris Johnson says

Independent Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
People will be able to meet with up to six friends and family members in gardens and other private outdoor spaces in England from next week, Boris Johnson has said.
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday

Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday 02:17

 Boris Johnson said up to six people from different households could get together in private gardens and outdoors from 1 June.

Boris Johnson: Five tests to ease lockdown further have been met [Video]

Boris Johnson: Five tests to ease lockdown further have been met

Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs through the five tests that are needed to be met to ease the coronavirus lockdown at his daily press conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published
The PM makes 'cautious' lockdown changes [Video]

The PM makes 'cautious' lockdown changes

Boris Johnson announces from Monday, up to six people will be able to meet outside as long as those from different households remain two metres apart.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 08:17Published

Groups of six to meet in gardens from Monday, as PM relaxes lockdown in England

Small social gatherings will be permitted from Monday after Boris Johnson announced the Government’s five tests for easing lockdown measures in England had...
Belfast Telegraph


