Who is Dido Harding? MP's wife in charge of test and trace app

MsM 😷🕷️😷 # RT @Catus14: Until yesterday I had never heard of John Penrose, MP for Weston. Then Johnson drools over Dido Harding's Test, Track, Trace s… 10 minutes ago

Dominic Young RT @johndyfed: So Dido Harding, wife of Tory MP John Penrose, is in charge of the #TrackAndTrace app having previously overseen a data brea… 37 minutes ago

Y Ddraig Goch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Will @BBCNews and @BBCNewsnight or @RacingPost be looking into why the Cheltenham Festival, a course owned by the… https://t.co/EWhkCNmCSq 1 hour ago

H🌻 RT @rins2pworth: @LauraPh27961838 It's being run by the woman who was chief exec of talk talk Dido Harding? Tory MPs wife? when it had the… 1 hour ago

Wife of Herb RT @BenPBradshaw: Dido Harding just told me on an MPs’ conference call that Test, Trace & Isolate won’t be fully operational at local level… 1 hour ago

Phil Lowthian OBE @AndyWWestwood Dido Harding, aka Baroness Harding of Winscombe who was the boss of TalkTalk when 4 million customer… https://t.co/laSmqt5cfM 2 hours ago

Phil Lowthian OBE @libdemdaisy Dido Harding, aka Baroness Harding of Winscombe who was the boss of TalkTalk when 4 million customers… https://t.co/3JRHjmWJo5 2 hours ago