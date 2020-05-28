Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More buses to return to service from Monday

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
More buses are expected to be operating across Brighton and Hove from next week as the coronavirus lockdown is eased. Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Martin Harris said: “From Monday 1 June there will be a very significant scale up in service, virtually doubling the total level of service ...
