Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Dido Harding? MP's wife in charge of test and trace app

Western Gazette Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Who is Dido Harding? MP's wife in charge of test and trace appShe appeared at the Downing Street briefing to tell the nation the scheme was the key to ending the lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this