Donald Trump’s homophobic press secretary Kayleigh McEnany caught out in spectacularly blatant lie

PinkNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump’s new press secretary who opposes equal marriage and trans-inclusive bathrooms, has been caught out in a lie about election fraud. Trump welcomed his new White House press secretary, a combative TV pundit with a long history of anti-LGBT+ comments, last month. McEnany has previously...
 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ranted against allowing Americans to vote by mail even though she has done so many times.

