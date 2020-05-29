Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Prince William fears mental health impact of NHS 'hero tag'

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Prince William warns praise may make staff feel they must appear "strong" - so may not seek help.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Prince William Reflects On Princess Diana's Passing, Fatherhood [Video]

Prince William Reflects On Princess Diana's Passing, Fatherhood

In the new BBC documentary "Football, Prince William, And Our Mental Health" set to air in the UK on Thursday, May 28, the Duke of Cambridge gets candid about his royal role as a dad. Plus, he opens up..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published
William thanks key workers on a Zoom call [Video]

William thanks key workers on a Zoom call

William chats to NHS staff and other key workers at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust on a Zoom call, thanking them for their service.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Prince William warns about effect on mental health as children are kept away from class

Covid 19 coronavirus: Prince William warns about effect on mental health as children are kept away from classPrince William has warned of the impact that lockdown and being kept away from school could be having on children's mental health.In a video call to care...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

housely

Yvonne Corry Coronavirus: Prince William fears mental health impact of NHS 'hero tag' https://t.co/VoQePh4Epb 1 minute ago

PhD_Midwife

Dr Stephanie Heys BBC News - Coronavirus: Prince William fears mental health impact of NHS 'hero tag' https://t.co/hcRipDBoh7 20 minutes ago

BrianJo73

Brian Johnston BBC News - Coronavirus: Prince William fears mental health impact of NHS 'hero tag' https://t.co/tbrdQYjOV2 1 hour ago