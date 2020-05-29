Global  

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd death protests

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 29 May 2020
Demonstrators have torched a Minneapolis police station as three days of violent protests spread over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With Murder, Manslaughter In George Floyd's Death

Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With Murder, Manslaughter In George Floyd's Death

 The murder charges against the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness are considered unprecedented; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

