Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd death protests

Jamie Boll WBTV RT @AndrewBarnettTV: #BREAKING UPDATE: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murd… 6 seconds ago

The Audacity RT @ajc: BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who has been implicated in George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, has been taken… 10 seconds ago

Fox 40 News Minneapolis officer charged with 3rd-degree murder in death of George Floyd https://t.co/3mRNych9hZ 39 seconds ago

WLBT 3 On Your Side Minneapolis officer charged with 3rd-degree murder in death of George Floyd https://t.co/wfv8DZI0WS 40 seconds ago

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @KimTongHyung: MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days o… 45 seconds ago

Andrew AG Barnett WBTV #BREAKING UPDATE: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree m… https://t.co/hKTKaDXJZA 46 seconds ago

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @tackettdc: "Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests sp… 47 seconds ago