Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd death protests
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Demonstrators have torched a Minneapolis police station as three days of violent protests spread over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Capt. David Jackson addressed the "passionate" protest around 6:45 p.m. on Friday near the Country Club Plaza regarding the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis..