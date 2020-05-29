Global  

TalkTalk says issue affecting access to some websites ‘resolved’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
TalkTalk has said it has “resolved” an issue which affected customers’ ability to access some websites on Friday morning.
