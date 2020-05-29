Global  

David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales international 'raring to go', says Simon Francis

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Wales international David Brooks is "fully fit" ahead of the Premier League's return, according to Bournemouth team-mate Simon Francis.
