EasyJet and Carnival poised to exit FTSE 100 as virus hammers travel firms Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Budget airline easyJet and cruise operator Carnival are set to tumble out of the FTSE 100 after being battered by travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

