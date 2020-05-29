Malvern Local Wales' lockdown restrictions eased, Mark Drakeford says https://t.co/4X3br3pwde 58 minutes ago Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Absolutely respect the reasons for the new lockdown rules in wales today, just absolutely gutted about the 5 mile r… https://t.co/TTjt6QS7ES 1 hour ago JamesMcCarthy #RT @BBCWalesNews: Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/o6DUtPYvNn 6 hours ago Ilse Flück RT @BBCWalesNews: Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/UP5ui6UsuK 7 hours ago BBC Wales News Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/UP5ui6UsuK 7 hours ago 😀Phil Thomas🎾 @the_LTA @10DowningStreet @DCMS You guys are flying in England with restrictions being eased and us in poor old wal… https://t.co/OHD24ZuUOz 19 hours ago anastasiaᵕ̈ #blm this is me in wales seeing lockdown restrictions being eased in england whilst we’re all still under strict rules https://t.co/E5M8jVcBDh 21 hours ago Lynn Courtney RT @ITVWales: Dr Goodall says Wales must adopt a ''cautious approach'' in how lockdown restrictions are eased. The Welsh Government are exp… 21 hours ago