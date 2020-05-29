Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wales' lockdown restrictions eased, Mark Drakeford says

Hereford Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Wales' lockdown restrictions will be eased next week, with people from two households allowed to meet outdoors and weddings permitted – if the bride or groom is terminally ill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Britain bakes on Bank Holiday Monday [Video]

Britain bakes on Bank Holiday Monday

Britons made the most of eased lockdown restrictions on Bank Holiday Monday, flocking to beaches to soak up the sunshine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Wales First Minister 'disappointed' in UK Government's lack of communication [Video]

Wales First Minister 'disappointed' in UK Government's lack of communication

The First Minister of Wales has criticised Boris Johnson's Government for a lack of communication on how Britain moves together out of coronavirus lockdown. Mark Drakeford said there had been no..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Meeting family 'once more' key to easing lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would be making a statement on lockdown restrictions on Friday.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Wales' lockdown restrictions eased, Mark Drakeford says https://t.co/4X3br3pwde 58 minutes ago

ChloeChantelle1

Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Absolutely respect the reasons for the new lockdown rules in wales today, just absolutely gutted about the 5 mile r… https://t.co/TTjt6QS7ES 1 hour ago

MaccaTheHack

JamesMcCarthy #RT @BBCWalesNews: Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/o6DUtPYvNn 6 hours ago

IFlck

Ilse Flück RT @BBCWalesNews: Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/UP5ui6UsuK 7 hours ago

BBCWalesNews

BBC Wales News Some lockdown restrictions will be relaxed later - what measures would you like to be see eased? https://t.co/UP5ui6UsuK 7 hours ago

tennispops

😀Phil Thomas🎾 @the_LTA @10DowningStreet @DCMS You guys are flying in England with restrictions being eased and us in poor old wal… https://t.co/OHD24ZuUOz 19 hours ago

agustkk

anastasiaᵕ̈ #blm this is me in wales seeing lockdown restrictions being eased in england whilst we’re all still under strict rules https://t.co/E5M8jVcBDh 21 hours ago

Lynnccourtney

Lynn Courtney RT @ITVWales: Dr Goodall says Wales must adopt a ''cautious approach'' in how lockdown restrictions are eased. The Welsh Government are exp… 21 hours ago