Coronavirus: Death of Belly Mujinga 'not linked to spit attack'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prime Minister pays tribute to frontline workers who have died from Covid-19



Boris Johnson pays tribute to Belly Mujinga, a railway ticket office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat at while on duty. The PM said the deaths of 144 NHS workers and 131 social care.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Sophia Moreau RT @Nadine_Writes: BREAKING: Police will take no action over death of railway worker Belly Mujinga. The 47-year-old died of Covid-19 on Apr… 4 seconds ago Dee✨ RT @HuffPostUK: BREAKING: Police will take no action over death of railway worker Belly Mujinga https://t.co/jsa8pbeMHR 24 seconds ago kate-jean The UK is not innocent https://t.co/l3Eh24CnMh 53 seconds ago ✊🏾🌈Nelson RT @Independent: No further action to be taken after railway worker died from coronavirus after being spat at, British transport police say… 1 minute ago