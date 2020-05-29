George Floyd police officer charged with murder as protests rock Minneapolis

ACAB ‼️ BLM ‼️ RT @amyklobuchar: Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards j… 3 seconds ago yul | 1312 RT @unzinzintka: George Floyd was a member of my community, I also honor Wayne Reyes, an indigenous man who were both brutally murdered by… 4 seconds ago the red starburst RT @ABC: NEW: The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now fil… 5 seconds ago natia STOP SCROLLING! RT AND COPY AND PASTE! GEORGE FLOYD WAS MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD. THAT IS FIRST DEGREE. THOSE POLICE… https://t.co/3UYwggy8R9 5 seconds ago Linda Hill The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd shot one suspect, was involv… https://t.co/7dol6RqmnX 6 seconds ago allyourdiamondsandgold RT @gwsgab: THE POLICE OFFICER’S WIFE (THE ONE WHO KILLED GEORGE FLOYD) IS FILING FOR DIVORCE BYE 6 seconds ago Trish RT @AJEnglish: "It isn't just one officer who is responsible for the murder of George Floyd." Minneapolis protesters say there will be no… 7 seconds ago DH RT @NBCNews: NEW: Journalists in Louisville, Kentucky, covering local protests Friday night appeared to be deliberately hit by pepper balls… 7 seconds ago