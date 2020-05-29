Global  

George Floyd police officer charged with murder as protests rock Minneapolis

Daily Record Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
George Floyd police officer charged with murder as protests rock MinneapolisHennepin County attorney Mike Freeman confirmed that ex-officer Derek Chauvin is in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder.
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
News video: Local leaders share their take on the death of George Floyd

Local leaders share their take on the death of George Floyd 03:29

 46-year-old George Floyd dies after being pinned down by police officer in Minneapolis.

Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder [Video]

Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder

Protesters and police officers were in a standoff outside the White House in the early hours of Saturday as a fourth day of protests sweeping across the U.S. It follows the death on Monday of an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46
George Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder charge [Video]

George Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder charge

Protests and riots have flared overnight in cities across the US even though a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder over the killing of black American man.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:35

Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George Floyd

Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George FloydMinneapolis (CNN)Nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked another night of protests across the US on Friday. Anger boiled over...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comSOHHReutersIndiaTimesNews24

Amid rioting, Portland police urge people downtown: 'Leave now'

Portland police declared a riot on Friday night and said firefighters were putting out fires in the city’s downtown area. The rioting erupted following hours...
bizjournals

