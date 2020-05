You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig



Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago Robbie Williams reunites with Take That for charity gig



Pop star Robbie Williams has announced he is set to reunite with Take That for a lockdown gig. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Robbie Williams and Take That reveal setlist for online reunion concert Robbie Williams and Take That will perform hits including Pray, Shine and Back For Good during their online reunion concert.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this