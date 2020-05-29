Coronavirus could deepen Britain’s North-South divide, Sir Keir Starmer says

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Sir Keir Starmer: Labour supports gradual easing of lockdown 00:53 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party supports the easing of some lockdown restrictions if safe. Speaking after Thursday's Downing Street press conference, he said: "We support the gradual easing of restrictions on lockdown, it's got to be safe and we need clear guidance from public...