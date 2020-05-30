Global
Tory MPs urge shortening of two-metre rule
Saturday, 30 May 2020
5 days ago
)
Senior Conservative MPs are reportedly urging Boris Johnson to change the two metre social distancing rule to one-and-a-half metres to prevent large-scale redundancies.
