Kylie Jenner: Forbes removes reality star from billionaire list

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Forbes has removed Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business.
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner slams Forbes after they take away billionaire status

Kylie Jenner slams Forbes after they take away billionaire status 01:18

 Kylie Jenner has slammed Forbes after they removed her billionaire status.

